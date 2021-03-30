Gage Growth: Building One of the Fastest Growing Cannabis Brands in Michigan

Gage Growth has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Gage Growth operates on the idea that “good is just not good enough.” Its core values of providing premium cannabis to market, positively shaping cannabis culture and nurturing the community primes the company for success and rapid economic growth. Gage operates three licensed cultivation and processing facilities in addition to having 10 contract grow agreements in place and seven dispensaries throughout the state, including two Cookies branded dispensaries, with plans to open 20+ locations by the end of 2021.

Operating in Michigan strategically positions Gage to leverage the first-mover opportunities of the state’s booming cannabis market. It has developed exclusive partnerships with some of the most prolific and well-respected cannabis lifestyle brands in the United States such as Cookies. From seed to sale, the company holds itself to the highest possible standards to ensure customer and stakeholder satisfaction.

Gage Growth’s Company Highlights

Currently operates seven provisioning centers (dispensaries), and plans to have 20+ open and operational by year end.

Operates three owned cultivation facilities today in addition to entering into 10 contract grow agreements spanning 10 different facilities, boasting a monthly production capacity of 3,000 lbs/month by June 2021.

Gage is the exclusive brand partner of Cookies in Michigan, one of the most well-respected cannabis lifestyle brands in the United States.

Average basket size of Gage retail customers was US$164 in 2020 compared to the state average basket size of US$85 — almost double the state average.

Gage operates two Cookies branded dispensaries: the 8 Mile Cookies location in Detroit and the Kalamazoo Cookies location.

Gage recently completed its Regulation A, Tier 2, equity financing, raising a total of US$50 million at US$1.75 per share.

Offers premium product SKUs, exclusive brand partnerships and high-quality products, which all contribute to the company’s exceptional growth potential since its inception.