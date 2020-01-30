Former RCMP Officer Helping to Develop Weapons Detection Technology

First Responder Technologies Inc. (CSE:WPN) chairman Kal Malhi has been featured in an article by the Delta Optimist concerning the company’s innovative weapons detection technology.









First Responder Technologies Inc. (CSE:WPN) chairman Kal Malhi has been featured in an article by the Delta Optimist concerning the company’s innovative weapons detection technology. The company has developed a system that uses WiFi signals in order to detect weapons and dangerous objects before they can be deployed in a public space. The system has been designed to establish a perimeter around public spaces like places of worship, theatres, shopping centers and sports venues in order to maintain total situational awareness, enabling security personnel and first responders to intervene if necessary.

According to Malhi, the WiFi detection technology used by First Responder has the potential to be deployed in a number of areas due to its affordability. “When I looked at it and saw the technology was leading edge using WiFi, which is low cost that doesn’t require much in the way of government approvals, I licensed it and we have been developing it ever since,” he told the Delta Optimist. “Now we have gone public and started trading on the CSE.”

