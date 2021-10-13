Fission 3.0 grants options to buy eight million shares

Fission 3.0 Corp. today announced, pursuant to its stock option plan, that it has granted options as part of the overall remuneration and incentive program for its employees, officers, and directors, including options to purchase 8,000,000 common shares to officers, directors and consultants of the Company.









FISSION 3.0 CORP. Announces Grant of Stock Options News Release – Kelowna, British Columbia October 12, 2021:

Fission 3.0 Corp. (the “Company”) today announced, pursuant to its stock option plan, that it has granted options as part of the overall remuneration and incentive program for its employees, officers, and directors, including options to purchase 8,000,000 common shares to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. These stock options are exercisable at $0.16 per share for a period of five years subject to vesting requirements. The Stock option grants are subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) under the symbol “FUU”.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dev Randhawa” Dev Randhawa, CEO

For more information, please contact ir@fission3corp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

