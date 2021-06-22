Fission 3.0 closes $1.19-million private placement

Fission 3.0 Corp. has closed a previously announced private placement (May 5, 2021) for gross proceeds of $1,195,483.









Fission 3.0 Corp. has closed a previously announced private placement (May 5, 2021) for gross proceeds of $1,195,483. The closing of this private placement results in the issuance of 11,954,831 units. Each unit consists of one common share priced at 10 cents and one-half of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at 15 cents for a period of two years from the closing of the private placement.

All securities issued under this private placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of closing.

Proceeds of financing will be used for future exploration work on the company’s projects, corporate development, and general corporate and working capital purposes.

In connection with this private placement, the company will pay a total of $28,000 in cash to a registered finder.

Closing of this private placement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 is a Canadian-based resource company, specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties, and is headquartered in Kelowna, B.C. Common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FUU.

