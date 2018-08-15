Fineqia Announces Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Investment Subsidiary in Malta

Fineqia International (CSE:FNQ) has announced the set up of a subsidiary company in Malta through which it will own its investment shareholdings. As quoted in the press release: Fineqia Investments Limited has been established in Malta to hold the Company’s growing portfolio of blockchain, fintech and cryptocurrency technology companies worldwide such as Estonian company Black Insurance, Malta-based IXL PremFina … Continued









Fineqia International (CSE:FNQ) has announced the set up of a subsidiary company in Malta through which it will own its investment shareholdings.

As quoted in the press release:

Fineqia Investments Limited has been established in Malta to hold the Company’s growing portfolio of blockchain, fintech and cryptocurrency technology companies worldwide such as Estonian company Black Insurance, Malta-based IXL PremFina Ltd and the UK’s Nivaura Ltd. The investments are adjunct to the Company’s core business of placing debt and equity securities. Malta, a European island country located close to Italy, was selected for its advanced regulatory framework that qualifies and regulates blockchain and cryptocurrency companies. Malta also benefits from its membership in the European Union (EU), whereby EU financial directives facilitate regulated business activities across its 28-member states. “Malta ticks a lot of boxes as a pioneering crypto-friendly regime,” said CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. “Choosing a jurisdiction where the legal and regulatory framework is in sync with emerging technologies and new financial instruments is as important as selecting sound investment opportunities in the first place.” Malta, which uses English as one of its official languages, passed three laws this summer that signal ambitious changes to the country’s legal system overseeing cryptocurrency-related businesses. The Malta Digital Innovation Authority Act (MDIA Act) established the Malta Digital Innovation Authority, which focuses on governance arrangements and certifies Distributed Ledged Technology (DLT) platforms for credibility and legal certainty to users.

