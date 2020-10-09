Equity Metals: Exploring Drill-Ready Targets for Resource Expansion

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV:EQTY) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Equity Metals is a precious metals exploration and development company leveraging modern exploration techniques to explore its flagship Silver Queen gold–silver property. The Silver Queen project is located in central British Columbia within the Skeena Arch region of the Stikine Terrane, a major metallogenic belt that runs through the province. The rich gold deposits in the area once helped give rise to the Omineca Mining Division.

The Silver Queen project is wholly owned by Equity Metals and has seen over 100 years of historic exploration and development. The project has seen intermittent mining and exploration as well, including over 500 historic drill holes totaling more than 9,000 meters of underground workings. Due to its location within the Omineca Mining Division, the property benefits from nearby access to electricity, roads, railways, and skilled labor from the town of Houston.

Equity Metals’ company highlights include the following:

Flagship Silver Queen project is located in the Omineca Mining Division, surrounded by major mining companies including Teck Resources, Imperial Metals, and Newmont Goldcorp.

Silver Queen hosts a 2019 NI 43-101 Indicated resource estimate of 85,000 ounces of gold, 5.2 million ounces of silver, 5 million pounds of copper, 17 million pounds of lead and 114 million pounds of zinc.

Region surrounding Silver Queen hosts nearby infrastructure including electricity, roads, and railways and has hosted more than 100 years of historical mining.

Directed by an experienced management team with an extensive track record of mining exploration, discovery, and development, including porphyry and vein mineralization experts such as Dr. Alan Wainwright.

Owns 100 percent interest in the Silver Queen Project with no underlying royalties.

WO Project contains an Indicated National Instrument 43-101 resource of 19.5 Mt at a grade of 0.94 c/t for a total of 18.2 million carats of diamonds.

Monument Diamond project hosts 12 known kimberlites, with extraction samples in 2007 producing 955 diamonds from 2,201.7 kg of kimberlite.

