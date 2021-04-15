Endurance Gold: North American Focused Generator of World Class Exploration Projects

Endurance Gold (TSXV:EDG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Endurance Gold (TSXV:EDG) focuses on project generation, exploration and development of highly prospective projects in top jurisdictions in BC, Alaska and the Yukon.

Endurance’s expert business development, prospecting and technical team have primed the company to expose investors to high-quality exploration and development across its robust asset portfolio. Each key property leverages strategic positioning in productive geological environments that are road and infrastructure accessible. On the gold projects there is widespread alteration and mineralization indicating multi-million ounce potential.

The company’s flagship Reliance gold project in British Columbia has already delivered high grade orogenic-type gold at surface in recent drilling, hosted within a powerful alteration system with significant strike and outstanding depth potential, similar to the nearby Bralorne-Pioneer mine that has already produced over 4.2 million ounces of gold.

Endurance Gold’s Company Highlights

Endurance Gold is a project generator focused on exploring, acquiring majority control and developing high quality mineral projects near existing infrastructure within the best mining friendly jurisdictions of North America.

The company’s flagship Reliance gold project in British Columbia leverages a new high-grade discovery on a parallel orogenic-type structure only 10 kilometres from the former high-grade Bralorne-Pioneer gold mine. The Reliance property is relatively underexplored and presents Endurance Gold with exceptional discovery potential.

Its other key projects include the Elephant Mountain gold project in Alaska and the 100% owned Bandito REE-Niobium project Yukon, Canada.

The company has a tight capital structure with 123.8 million shares outstanding and a market cap of CAD$33 million. Insider holdings stand at over 55%

Exploration plans for 2021 include at least two campaigns of drilling, IP surveying, lidar, orthophotography, channel sampling, and geochemistry.