EDAP TMS SA: EDAP Announces Sales of Two Additional Focal One Devices in Brazil

EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) the global leader in therapeutic ultrasound, announced today that the Company has completed sales of two additional Focal One High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) devices to two leading hospitals in Brazil: Hospital 9 de Julho and Hospital Moriah. With these sales, EDAP has now sold five Focal One HIFU devices … Continued









EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) the global leader in therapeutic ultrasound, announced today that the Company has completed sales of two additional Focal One High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) devices to two leading hospitals in Brazil: Hospital 9 de Julho and Hospital Moriah. With these sales, EDAP has now sold five Focal One HIFU devices into the Brazil market to date.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are very pleased to add two additional highly-regarded hospitals, Hospital 9 de Julho and Hospital Moriah, to the growing list of premier healthcare institutions in Brazil now offering Focal One to their patients,” said Marc Oczachowski, Chief Executive Officer of EDAP. “Brazil is the fastest growing market in Latin America for robotic HIFU treatment of localized prostate cancer, and we believe our accelerating sales momentum, with five Focal One HIFU devices now sold in Brazil, speaks to the growing awareness of Focal One’s clinical advantages versus existing prostate cancer treatment modalities and the desire of leading urologists to deliver superior outcomes to patients across the region. As both of these institutions are known to be on the cutting edge of prostate cancer treatment, these will be important reference hospitals that we believe will help raise awareness of Focal One and drive future sales.” “Prostate cancer has historically been aggressively treated with radiotherapy or open prostatectomy that, in many cases, overtreats earlier stages of disease and carries life-altering side effects. In contrast, Focal One represents a targeted, less invasive and personalized approach that can produce improved outcomes for select patients depending on their stage of disease,” said Dr. Rafael Coelho, onco-urologist and robotic surgeon at Hospital 9 de Julho. “As a leading center for the treatment of localized prostate cancer in Brazil, Hospital 9 de Julho seeks to leverage the latest innovations, and Focal One is the most advanced device on the market today for the highly targeted ablation of localized prostate cancer. We look forward to commencing patient treatments with Focal One imminently.”

Click here to read the full press release.