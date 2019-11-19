EarthRenew: Turning Waste into Profit

EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.









EarthRenew is an agriculture technology company that has developed a patented production process capable of converting livestock waste into nutrient-rich, slow-release organic fertilizer. The technology uses waste heat from EarthRenew’s power-generating turbine to produce a certified organic fertilizer. The company has established distribution networks across the United States and Canada through its partner, Sun Country Farms.

As an additional means of generating revenue, EarthRenew is capable of generating electricity through the use of its industrial-sized natural gas turbine located at its fertilizer production facility near Strathmore, Alberta. The company intends to generate electricity and sell the surplus generated to the Alberta electrical grid and a collection of cryptocurrency miners that can co-locate on site. The company has signed a power supply agreement with BTF Blockchain Inc., a company focused on mining cryptocurrencies.

EarthRenew’s company highlights include the following:

The organic fertilizer market is expected to reach US$11.16 billion by 2022.

EarthRenew’s fertilizer products are listed as organic in the US and Canada.

The company distributes its products in Canada and the US through Sun Country Farms.

Value-added product development is underway.

Product commercialization is expected to hit the market in time for the growing season in spring 2021.

EarthRenew owns a fertilizer production facility near Strathmore, Alberta.

The production facility has an industrial-sized natural gas turbine that can provide additional revenue to the company.

EarthRenew plans to sell its surplus electricity to the Alberta electricity market as well as sign power offtake agreements to cryptocurrency mining operations.

The company has signed a power offtake agreement with cryptocurrency mining company BTF Blockchain.

