CSE Bulletin: New Listing – MLK Gold Ltd. (MLK)

The common shares of MLK Gold Ltd. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

MLK is a Canadian based exploration company offering exposure to gold and the strategic metal representing a unique mix of discovery and resource development potential. The Company is geographically focused on the island of Newfoundland, a mining-friendly jurisdiction on the east coast of Canada and the province of Nova Scotia.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de MLK Gold Ltd. ont été approuvées pour l’inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d’inscription et d’information seront disponibles à www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

MLK est une société d’exploration canadienne offrant une exposition à l’or et au métal stratégique, ce qui représente un mélange unique de potentiel de découverte et de développement des ressources. La Société est géographiquement concentrée sur l’île de Terre-Neuve, une juridiction favorable à l’exploitation minière sur la côte est du Canada et la province de la Nouvelle-Écosse.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for MLK. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com