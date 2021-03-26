Cross River Ventures: District-Scale Potential in Northwest Ontario

Cross River Ventures (CSE:CRVC) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Cross River Ventures (CSE:CRVC) commits to develop high-quality exploration properties in top-tier mining districts. The company currently has a robust project portfolio in Northwest Ontario, Canada, along prolific, gold-bearing greenstone belts.

The company’s flagship property is the McVicar Lake gold project, which spans over 11,500 hectares in the Lang Lake Greenstone belt in Northwest Ontario. The rest of Cross River Ventures’ portfolio currently consists of the Manitou project, the Fuchsite gold project, the Tahsis copper-gold project and its four properties in the Uchi Belt, including the Dent-Jackson project.

Cross River Ventures’ Company Highlights