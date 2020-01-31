Cannabis Big News Roundup: High Tide Acquires 50 Percent of Canna Cabana Retail Cannabis Store in Sudbury, Code Subsidiary Titan Shrooms & Psychedelics Announces Investment in Red Light Holland Corp.
Kevin Vanstone - January 31st, 2020
In case you missed it, here is this week’s cannabis big news roundup.
Cannabis
- Code Subsidiary Titan Shrooms & Psychedelics Announces Investment in Red Light Holland Corp.
- High Tide Acquires 50 Percent of Canna Cabana Retail Cannabis Store in Sudbury
- Mota Enters into Licensing Agreement with Phenome One
- Naturally Splendid Signs Agreement with Northridge Sales Group
