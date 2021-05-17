Canada Silver Cobalt Works: Creating a Green Environment with Re-2Ox Hydrometallurgical Process

Canada Silver Cobalt Works is creating a green environment for battery components and recycling that doesn’t include smelters, according to a report.









Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW,OTCQB:CCWOF,FWB:4T9B) is using its proprietary Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process to not only strip arsenic from recycled batteries but become a cost-competitive global player in the recycled battery market, according to a report by Mark Gilman of Benzinga.com.

“People need to understand that recycling just the batteries is not economical. So when we originally looked at all these processes out there, they were all smelter-based. Most of the battery metals coming out of those smelters were secondary. So we now have our own primary metals, which we will put through a mineral separation process,” explained Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW,OTCQB:CCWOF,FWB:4T9B) Chairman and CEO Frank Basa.

According to Gilman, Basa claimed there’s “nothing exotic” in what the company is doing, he does tout the Canada Silver Cobalt Works’ process as “bulletproof.” The Re-2Ox process, which was originally developed to produce high-grade cobalt sulfate, is now showing some real results in battery recycling. The ‘Re’ in Re-2Ox actually stands for reactor and not recycling. In March 2021, the company announced the potential for the Re-2Ox ( http:www.re-2ox.com ) process to be used for the extraction of rare earth and alkali metals which have recently been found at the Granada Gold Mine property.

“We’re trying to establish the parameters and the bench scale test work to build the pilot plant and from there build a larger plant, which will produce a greater quantity of the battery metals,” added Basa.

