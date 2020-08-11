Brigadier Gold: Targeting High-grade Gold and Silver Assets in Mexico

Brigadier Gold (TSXV:BRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Brigadier Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals assets in Mexico. The company’s flagship Picachos gold project is comprised of 3,954 hectares located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. The property is situated above one of the largest high-amplitude contiguous anomalies for gold and base metals in the region and can be accessed from Mazatlan via a state highway with dirt roads into the property.

The Picachos gold-silver property was acquired by Brigadier Gold in June 2020 in an option agreement with Minera Camargo. Brigadier has raised a total of US$4.2 million to put towards the exploration and development of the Picachos property and the company itself.

Brigadier Gold’s company highlights include the following:

Led by an accomplished management team with decades of experience in natural resource and capital markets development

Picachos gold project is situated above one of the largest high-amplitude contiguous anomalies for gold and base metals in the western Sierra Madre

Assays from the San Agustin mine at Picachos averaged 15.8 g/t gold and 63 g/t gold across a width of 2.5 meters

Picachos hosts approximately 160 known historic underground mines, workings and prospects on gold-rich veins

Picachos has never been systematically explored or drill tested with diamond drilling.

Sinaloa State is home to a number of high-grade gold and silver exploration projects, including those owned by Prime Mining, Vizsla and GR Silver

