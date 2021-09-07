Battery Mineral Resources Offers Excellent Exposure and Potential Upside to the Global Electrification Trend

Battery Mineral Resources CEO Martin Kostuik talks about BMR as a great platform for investors to be part of the green revolution.









Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV:BMR) CEO Martin Kostuik was featured on the YouTube channel Jay Martin, Cambridge House. In the video interview, Kostuik said investors can look at Battery Mineral Resources (BMR) as a great venue for exposure to a global mega electrification trend.

Kostuik explained that BMR is an opportunity for exposure into the battery mineral space acknowledging the growing trend of green energy revolution highlighting the use of batteries as power storage for utilities and electric vehicles.

“We’re a brand new company and maybe undervalued but we have a great team with a tremendous amount of experience. Within the company, everybody’s driven towards providing value to the shareholders through excellent exposure and potential upside to this global electrification trend,” said Kostuik.

BMR recently announced encouraging initial drill core assay results from the 2021 exploration and in-fill drill program at the Punitaqui mine complex in Chile. Punitaqui is a recently producing copper and gold mine which is slated for resumption of production in mid-2022.

“This mine is a great asset for us and a great platform to build. This is our potential foray into near-term cash flow. We’re headed towards positive cash flow with the onset of reintroducing a production scenario at Punitaqui in Chile,” added Kostuik.

Watch the full video interview of Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV:BMR) CEO Martin Kostuik here.