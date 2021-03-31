Bald Eagle Gold: Acquiring and Exploring Early-Stage Gold Assets in Mining-Friendly Gold Districts of North America

Bald Eagle Gold (TSX:BIG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Bald Eagle Gold (TSX:BIG) is exploring gold districts in North America and is currently developing its high-quality Hot Springs gold property in Nevada, which leverages a stable operating environment, rich resource networks and widespread mineralization.

The company has generated a high-quality pipeline through long-standing relationships with local operators, key decision-makers and market participants. These connections help Bald Eagle advance its objective to acquire, expand and enhance its asset’s resources to reserves over the early stages of its current commodity cycle. The Hot Springs property is a historically explored property with a significant source of gold mineralization first discovered in the 1890s. The property hosts two main targets: the Dutch Flats shear zone and the mid-Paleozoic calcareous and limestone zones.

Bald Eagle Gold’s Company Highlights

Bald Eagle Gold is an emerging mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring, acquiring and operating highly prospective gold assets in North America, focused primarily on Nevada.

Its impressive management team has collectively raised over US$405 million in capital and has a proven track record of success.

In 2018, Nevada’s production of gold was approximately 5.58 million ounces, representing approximately 83 percent of US total gold production.

The company’s flagship gold asset is its Hot Springs gold property. The asset hosts high-grade gold mineralization and strategically positions the company around well-known gold mines as well as Carlin-type and epithermal gold deposits.

Eighteen gold mines have been discovered within 100 kilometers of the Hot Springs property, including ones from well-known mining companies such as Hecla, Newmont and Barrick.

In March 2021, Bald Eagle Gold began trading on the TSXV .