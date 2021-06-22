Awakn Life Sciences Corp.: Developing Psychedelic Medicine to Treat Addiction

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO:AWAKN) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Awakn Life Sciences (NEO:AWAKN) focuses on esearching, developing, and delivering psychedelic medicine to treat addiction. It is the only company in the world providing evidence-backed ketamine-assisted psychotherapy for alcohol use addiction (AUD) through its near term Ketamine for Reduction of Alcoholic Relapse (KARE) protocol.

Awakn Life Sciences aims to become a prominent clinical biotech company with its Delivery division set to stand as the dominant psychedelic medical clinics platform in the UK and the EU. This business model aims to generate revenue while providing access to patients and ensuring that the company has a deep and relevant data set.

Awakn Life Sciences’ Company Highlights

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company positioned to become a leader in clinical research, development and delivery of psychedelic medicine to treat addiction and other mental health conditions.

Awakn’s strong partnerships with notable players in the biotech and psychedelic space enable the company to expand its global reach through licensing and engagement with addiction treatment practitioners.

Its clinic platform is set to become the leading UK and EU medical psychedelic clinic platform where there is a population of 400M and GDP over C$25 trillion.

Awakn has initiated a new chemical entity (NCE) program with its research partner, Evotec, with the world’s expert on psychedelic research, Prof. David Nutt, leading the program, having acquired six years of proprietary data from Prof. David Nutt.

Awakn Life Sciences has a strong management and scientific team with years of combined experience in related industries, including technology, healthcare and psychedelic research.