Adastra Holdings: Purveyor of Quality Cannabis Derivatives and Award-Winning Extracts

Adastra Holdings Ltd (CSE:XTRX,FRA:D2EP) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Adastra Holdings Ltd (CSE:XTRX,FRA:D2EP) competes in the highly attractive worldwide cannabis market by operating three businesses which are the Phyto Extractions™, Adrasta Labs and Chemia Analytics.

The company’s flagship Shatter product line is a high potency and high purity wax and crumble cannabis concentrate. The product is third-party tested to ensure compliance and quality standards and includes three product SKUs – Pink Kush, Blue Gorilla OG and Death Bubba. Shatter exists within a niche market alongside relatively few competitors. As a result, Shatter has the potential to be a significant opportunity for Adastra Holdings Ltd to further penetrate the cannabis market.

Adastra Holdings Ltd’s Company Highlights

Adastra Holdings Ltd (CSE:XTRX,FRA:D2EP) is a leading licensed Canadian agricultural-scale cannabis extraction, distillation, product manufacturer and retailer.

Adrasta’s newly commissioned hydrocarbon extractor has increased the extraction capacity of its facility by up to 146,000 kgs per year

(agricultural scale) making them one of the largest full-service cannabis extraction companies in Canada.

Formerly Adastra Labs, the company is one of the most recognized cannabis brands and its [award winning] shatter and vape products are widely distributed in 1,400 retailers across Canada.

Adastra’s flagship Shatter product line is unique in the Canadian marketplace and has the potential to be a significant driver of growth. Shatter is a high potency and high purity wax and crumble cannabis concentrate.

Adastra received its Health Canada R&D license to conduct in-house human testing for various cannabis products.

The company operates with an attractive financial model that has the potential to generate strong returns for shareholders. Year to date, the company has generated X% revenue growth and X% increase in Adjusted EBITDA. The company aims to further increase revenues by launching over a dozen new product lines and white label products.

The company is led by a highly experienced management team, including cannabis industry pioneers and Ph.D. experts in plant medicine and plant biochemistry.