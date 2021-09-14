Adastra Holdings: Purveyor of Quality Cannabis Derivatives and Award-Winning Extracts
Adastra Holdings Ltd (CSE:XTRX,FRA:D2EP) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.
Adastra Holdings Ltd (CSE:XTRX,FRA:D2EP) competes in the highly attractive worldwide cannabis market by operating three businesses which are the Phyto Extractions™, Adrasta Labs and Chemia Analytics.
The company’s flagship Shatter product line is a high potency and high purity wax and crumble cannabis concentrate. The product is third-party tested to ensure compliance and quality standards and includes three product SKUs – Pink Kush, Blue Gorilla OG and Death Bubba. Shatter exists within a niche market alongside relatively few competitors. As a result, Shatter has the potential to be a significant opportunity for Adastra Holdings Ltd to further penetrate the cannabis market.
Adastra Holdings Ltd’s Company Highlights
- Adastra Holdings Ltd (CSE:XTRX,FRA:D2EP) is a leading licensed Canadian agricultural-scale cannabis extraction, distillation, product manufacturer and retailer.
- Adrasta’s newly commissioned hydrocarbon extractor has increased the extraction capacity of its facility by up to 146,000 kgs per year
- (agricultural scale) making them one of the largest full-service cannabis extraction companies in Canada.
- Formerly Adastra Labs, the company is one of the most recognized cannabis brands and its [award winning] shatter and vape products are widely distributed in 1,400 retailers across Canada.
- Adastra’s flagship Shatter product line is unique in the Canadian marketplace and has the potential to be a significant driver of growth. Shatter is a high potency and high purity wax and crumble cannabis concentrate.
- Adastra received its Health Canada R&D license to conduct in-house human testing for various cannabis products.
- The company operates with an attractive financial model that has the potential to generate strong returns for shareholders. Year to date, the company has generated X% revenue growth and X% increase in Adjusted EBITDA. The company aims to further increase revenues by launching over a dozen new product lines and white label products.
- The company is led by a highly experienced management team, including cannabis industry pioneers and Ph.D. experts in plant medicine and plant biochemistry.