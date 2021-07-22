ACME Lithium: Key Projects in the Epicenter of US Lithium Development, Nevada’s Clayton Valley
Diana Fernandez - July 22nd, 2021
ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE:ACME,OTC:ACLHF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.
ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE:ACME,OTC:ACLHF) focuses on acquiring and developing a portfolio of exploration-stage, lithium-containing projects in Nevada. ACME Lithium currently operates its Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley projects in the mining-friendly Esmeralda County area in Nevada. The properties are strategically located near Albemarle Corporation’s Silver Peak Lithium mine.
ACME Lithium owns and is under the option to acquire a combined 100% interest in 122 claims totalling 2,440 acres in Clayton Valley. The company also owns 100% interest in 81 lode mining claims totalling 1,620 acres in Fish Lake Valley.
ACME Lithium’s Company Highlights
- The company plans to begin drilling before the end of 2021 on both projects after additional exploration, including mapping, sampling and geological testing.
- The company’s management team is highly experienced with a strong history of success in building and financing resource companies around the world including the development of lithium-based projects.