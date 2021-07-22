ACME Lithium: Key Projects in the Epicenter of US Lithium Development, Nevada’s Clayton Valley

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE:ACME,OTC:ACLHF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE:ACME,OTC:ACLHF) focuses on acquiring and developing a portfolio of exploration-stage, lithium-containing projects in Nevada. ACME Lithium currently operates its Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley projects in the mining-friendly Esmeralda County area in Nevada. The properties are strategically located near Albemarle Corporation’s Silver Peak Lithium mine.

ACME Lithium owns and is under the option to acquire a combined 100% interest in 122 claims totalling 2,440 acres in Clayton Valley. The company also owns 100% interest in 81 lode mining claims totalling 1,620 acres in Fish Lake Valley.

ACME Lithium’s Company Highlights

ACME Lithium (CSE:ACME,OTC:ACLHF) is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on acquiring and developing a portfolio of exploration-stage lithium-based properties in Nevada.

The company’s Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley projects are located in the mining-friendly area of Esmeralda County in Nevada. Both properties have year-round access to expertise, infrastructure, rail and roads, power and water including favorable weather conditions and logistics.

Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley are strategically located near Albemarle Corporation’s lithium-producing Silver Peak mine with Clayton Valley potentially hosting the same lithium brine found at Silver Peak.

ACME Lithium owns and is under the option to acquire a combined 100% interest in 122 claims totalling 2,440 acres in Clayton Valley and owns 100% interest in 81 lode mining claims totalling 1,620 acres in Fish Lake Valley.

The company plans to begin drilling before the end of 2021 on both projects after additional exploration, including mapping, sampling and geological testing.

The company’s management team is highly experienced with a strong history of success in building and financing resource companies around the world including the development of lithium-based projects.