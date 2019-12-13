A.I.S. Resources Arranges for 30,000 Tonnes of Manganese Ore, Begins Sale Negotiations

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (TSXV:AIS,OTCQB:AISSF) has been featured in a sponsored article published by Epstein Research.









The article provided an update regarding A.I.S. Resources’ recent announcement that it has arranged for the supply of 30,000 tonnes of high-grade manganese and begun sale negotiations with Erdos Group. At this time, A.I.S. has issued a term sheet for a trial shipment of 10,000 tonnes of manganese to be sent to Erdos. The trial shipment is expected to gross approximately US$2,000,000 subject to final assay results.

According to Epstein Research, there is potential for additional supply agreements to be secured in the future. “Additional suppliers from Brazil & Panama, among other places, have approached management about selling ore into A.I.S.’ trading strategy. Negotiations are underway. Importantly, detailed discussions are being held with trade & project financiers in London, Dubai & Canada to facilitate payments for the purchase & shipment of Mn ore to China. Although a risk factor, management believes that obtaining trade financing will not be problem.”

