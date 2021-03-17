Whitehorse Gold CEO Kevin Weston: Significant Exploration Program in 2021

“The location is second to none. I’ve been all over the world running and building mines,” Whitehorse Gold CEO Kevin Weston said.









Whitehorse Gold (TSXV:WHG) is geared to revitalize a past-producing operation in the historic mining region of Yukon through the Skukum gold project.

“The location is second to none. I’ve been all over the world running and building mines,” Whitehorse Gold CEO Kevin Weston said. “We’re starting out as a small company with a significant resource of high-grade gold over three significant deposits in a 170 square kilometer property.”

Whitehorse Gold recently announced the results of its 2020 drill program, which Weston said will be used in the planning of the company’s 2021 drill program on the project.

“We’re looking forward to 2021 where we plan to do a much more significant exploration program again and expand the resources, and hopefully by the end of 2021 do another update to our resource estimate,” Weston said.

Weston stressed that the company’s good infrastructure and good jurisdiction with high-grade gold make the Skukum gold project an exciting venture for investors.

Watch the full interview with Whitehorse Gold CEO Kevin Weston above.

