White Metal Resources CEO: Positive Outlook for Project Development and High-grade Gold Discovery

White Metal Resources (TSXV:WHM) CEO Michael Stares sat down to discuss exciting updates on the company’s flagship Tower Stock gold project near Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The company has completed 600 meters in core drilling of its planned 4,000 meter drill program on Tower Stock and awaits the highly prospective drilling results. The property’s relatively limited exploration history gives White Metal exciting exploratory opportunities for gold discovery.

Additionally, White Metal has expressed interest in acquiring 100 percent of the Anderson property, which is in the vicinity of Tower Stock. This acquisition would strategically position both projects to leverage existing infrastructure and resource-rich networks.

“The Anderson project is in the key core of the intrusion alteration that we believe is mapped around the [Tower Stock] project. I’m happy that deal materialized and now it’s added into the package of the Tower Stock property,” White Metal CEO Michael Stares commented.

The company’s well-funded standing and expansion of its property portfolio position it for significant project development and a positive gold discovery outlook.

