Western Copper and Gold (TSX:WRN,NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) CEO Paul West-Sells believes that the company’s acquisition of the Yukon-based Canadian Creek property has three key advantages.

According to West-Sells, the first advantage the acquisition brings is that it could be an extension of the gold mineralization on the company’s Casino property, which lies to the west. Western Copper and Gold also believes that there may be a deeper porphyry at Canadian Creek that extends from the Casino property, providing the company with upside exploration potential. Finally, Canadian Creek hosts numerous targets that the company could develop.

Moving forward, Western Copper and Gold intends to complete its 10,000 meter drill program at Casino before moving the drills to Canadian Creek. According to West-Sells, the company hopes to test the area between the two properties for a deeper porphyry system. The company also expects to release an updated resource estimate at Casino by the end of the year that is expected to include work done on Canadian Creek. The resource is expected to be included in a 2020 feasibility study.

Below is a transcript of our interview with Western Copper and Gold CEO Paul West-Sells. It has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Investing News Network: Please tell us your name, your company and its ticker symbol.

Western Copper and Gold CEO Paul West-Sells: My name is Paul West-Sells, the president and CEO of Western Copper and Gold. We’re listed on the TSX and the NYSE American under the ticker symbol WRN.

INN: Please tell us about your recently acquired Canadian Creek property.

PW-S: We’ve recently acquired the Canadian Creek property, which lies directly west of our Casino project, from Cariboo Rose (TSXV:CRB). There are three key things that we get out of acquiring the property. First of all, we believe the heap leachable, near-surface gold mineralization is an extension of our deposit. We also think that there’s the potential for a deeper porphyry of ore on the Canadian Creek property that extends from our Casino property, which we’re going to test. There are also several targets that could provide significant upside, much like the Ana claims on Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

INN: Why is the Canadian Creek property acquisition an important milestone for the company?

PW-S: The Canadian Creek acquisition is a great milestone for Western Copper and Gold. It adds some additional near-term ounces, but more importantly, it represents upside exploration potential. Secondly, it continues to combine the Coffee and Casino projects. We now own the claims over the Coffee-Casino road connector, which will be a part of the Yukon government’s Gateway project.

INN: Please provide our investor audience with an update on your Casino project in the Yukon.

PW-S: It has been an exciting year for the Casino project. In addition to our acquisition, we’re conducting a 10,000 meter drilling program, which we’re close to finishing. We intend to take our drills and roll them over to Canadian Creek and do some work there.

INN: Has the recent action in gold prices influenced Western Copper and Gold’s operations?

PW-S: We’re excited about what’s happening in the commodity markets. Gold has rallied over US$1,400 and continues to go up, which is great for the Casino project. Right now, we have 18 million ounces of gold in all categories. After we finish drilling and incorporate what we have with Canadian Creek, we expect our numbers to go up, making us an attractive gold asset.

INN: What’s next for Western Copper and Gold and its projects in the Yukon?

PW-S: Right now, we’re finishing our infill drilling. We’ll go onto the Canadian Creek property and do some drilling there. The next step after that is to release an updated resource by the end of the year. The updated resource will go into a feasibility study, which we hope to initiate in 2020.

