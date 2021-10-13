ValOre Metals CEO Jim Paterson provided an update on metallurgy at the company’s 100 percent owned Pedra Branca PGE project in Northeastern Brazil.









ValOre Metals (TSXV:VO,OTCQB:KVLQF,FWB:KEQ0) provided an update on metallurgy at its 100 percent owned Pedra Branca platinum-group elements (PGE) project in Northeastern Brazil. ValOre CEO Jim Paterson said the results were impressive where the mineralization started.

“To have a 70 meter interval of almost 3 grams per tonne, near surface or starting at surface, is impressive, regardless of the commodity. This is from metallurgical drilling we’ve been doing at two deposits that have already had substantial drilling. We’re doing this to give us some more input for our economic studies and metallurgical studies that we will be doing this year at those two deposits at Pedra Branca in Brazil,” said Paterson.

Key updates on metallurgical intercepts at Pedra Branca include 77 meters at 2.95 g/t 2 PGE+Au from surface, including 45 meters at 4.76 g/t 2 PGE+Au, 0.1 g/t Rh from 16 meters, and 6.4 meters at 16.92 g/t 2 PGE+Au and 0.52 g/t Rh from 30 meters in drill hole DD21ES15C.

“I think it’s an element of de-risking when you do metallurgical testing. It’s not exploratory drilling. This type of drilling will further our understanding of metallurgical work and de risk it. It’s just a part of the checklist that you need to go through as you’re de-risking a project and moving it towards, hopefully, eventual production,” Paterson shared further.

Watch the full interview of ValOre Metals CEO Jim Paterson above.

