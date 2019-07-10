Valens CEO Tyler Robinson is eager to capitalize on the legalization of cannabis extracts and edibles in Canada.









Valens GroWorks (CSE:VGW,OTCQB:VGWCF) CEO Tyler Robinson joined the Investing News Network to discuss his company’s plans in anticipation of the legalization of cannabis extracts in Canada.

The company has already secured partnerships with eight of the top ten licensed producers in Canada, establishing Valens as an essential player in the Canadian cannabis extracts space. Based on findings in the “Future of Cannabis in Canada” report, Robinson believes Canadians are interested in trying new delivery methods for cannabis and cannabis-related products.

According to Robinson, Valens intends to capitalize on the second wave of legalization in Canada before expanding beyond its current domestic operations. Valens currently offers a variety of services to its clients, including analytical testing, product development, extraction and formulation testing. The company intends to establish a footprint in Europe, South America and Australia.

Below is a transcript of our interview with Valens CEO Tyler Robson. It has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Investing News Network: Please tell us your name, your company, and its ticker symbol.

Valens CEO Tyler Robinson: I’m Tyler Robson, CEO and Director of Valens GroWorks. Our stock ticker is VGW on CSE and VGWCF on the OTC.

INN: Are there any findings you would like to highlight from “The Future of Cannabis Report”?

TR: Yes, there are two main things we want to highlight. Firstly, two-thirds of Canadians would like to use edibles or beverages as a different delivery system for ingesting cannabis. The second highlight is that men and women of all ages are spending the same amount of money on cannabis products.

INN: How is Valens preparing for the legalization of edibles and concentrates in October?

TR: As the Canadian landscape in cannabis changes, we believe that a lot of people are excited for concentrates, beverages and auxiliary products, which is coming later this year close to October 17th. We believe that people want different delivery systems, and we’re really trying to ramp up in our product offerings for consumers.

INN: What can you tell us about Valens’ extraction partnerships and agreements?

TR: We’ve signed eight of the top ten licensed producers in Canada for different types of extraction services whether it’s hydrocarbon, ethanol or CO2. We also offer different levels of refinement, whether it’s all the way from crude to an isolate or in actual product development for gel caps, tinctures or vaporizer pens.

INN: What types of services do you offer your partners and clients?

TR: We offer multiple services, including anything from analytical testing, product development, extraction, or even fee for service formulation testing.

INN: Could you please tell us about Valens’ domestic and global expansion plans?

TR: As the Canadian sector does start to mature, we believe we have a very strong foothold in Canada. In Canada, it’s all about execution. Because our business model is so profitable and fundamentally sound, we plan on taking it to the domestic market and the global market as well. We plan to have a footprint in Europe, South America and eventually, Australia.

