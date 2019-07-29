Thunderstruck CEO: All of Our Fijian Projects Could be Game Changers

Thunderstruck Resources CEO Bryce Bradley joined INN to provide an update on the company’s exploration plans for its four projects in Fiji.









Thunderstruck Resources (TSXV:AWE,OTC:THURF) CEO Bryce Bradley believes that all of the company’s projects have the potential to become game-changers.

Thunderstruck and its joint venture partner, JOGMEC, will be starting their drill program shortly on its Korokayiu zinc–copper project. The drilling results, in addition to an expansive gravity survey currently underway, are expected to assist in planning the company’s 2020 drill program. JOGMEC can accelerate funding of the project if results warrant more aggressive advancement.

Thunderstruck is also waiting for two master theses to be published on its Rama copper-gold and Liwa gold projects. The reports are expected in September and are expected to help the company delineate additional drill targets and expand known mineralized areas.

Request an Investor Kit: Thunderstruck Resources

Bradley stated that she intends to spend several weeks in Fiji starting in mid-August to oversee the exploration and strengthen Thunderstruck’s relationships in the country. She also plans on visiting other exploration companies, landowners and government officials to strengthen relationships on the island.

Below is a transcript of our interview with Thunderstruck Resources CEO Bryce Bradley. It has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Investing News Network: Out of Thunderstruck’s four projects in Fiji, which one shows the most potential?

Thunderstruck CEO Bryce Bradley: Any of our projects could develop into something big for us. For example, drilling by Australian Anglo Pacific Ltd. (Anglo) in the 1970s returned impressive zinc and copper grades in mineable widths at our Rama copper-gold porphyry and our zinc-copper VMS assets.

I’m not one to pick favorites, but I like our Liwa gold asset. It has never been drilled, but the extensive surface work has returned spectacular gold grades. That being said, zinc and copper are sought after commodities, and the other three discoveries are rich in these base metals.

INN: Please tell us about your joint venture partner, JOGMEC, and the work you’re completing on the Korokayiu VMS project.

BB: JOGMEC is our joint venture partner on our Korokayiu zinc-copper prospect. Together, we’ll be starting an aggressive three-year program in a few weeks with the goal of developing a resource. JOGMEC can accelerate the program at its discretion.

The camp is built, the crew has been assembled and the driller is onsite preparing to conduct an eight-hole, 1,600-meter program. Four holes will twin Anglo’s historical drilling, where we hope to duplicate those high-grade results. The remaining four holes will be step-out holes designed to expand the size of this discovery. We’re also conducting a ground gravity survey over the entire 30 square kilometers to delineate drill targets for our second round of drilling in 2020. That crew arrived in Fiji last week and have begun work.

INN: Is there any upcoming news that you’d like to highlight?

BB: We’ll have geophysical and drilling updates and results on Korokayiu throughout the fall. We also expect to receive two masters theses published on Rama and Liwa in the coming months. We hope to complete an initial drill program on the Liwa gold asset before the end of the year, although that’s not confirmed yet.

INN: Could you please provide an update on the students’ progress?

BB: We expect to receive the students’ final theses in September. They each completed a 10-day field program at the Rama Creek copper-gold porphyry and Liwa Creek epithermal gold prospects. Their work focused on geologic mapping and the collection of hand rock samples for lab-based alteration, mineralization and petrogenetic studies utilizing geochemical, petrographic, Terraspec and SEM analysis techniques. The results of their work should provide Thunderstruck with an enhanced understanding of the mineralization style, nature and genesis of the Rama and Liwa Creek prospects. This will help us target priority mineralized zones for further exploration.

As I mentioned, we’ve done enough sampling and geophysics to prepare us for a Phase 1 drill program on our Liwa gold asset. The students’ work is expected to help us delineate additional drill targets and expand the known mineralized surface area from its current strike length of approximately two kilometers. It has the potential to be a large mineralized gold system.

INN: What are the next steps for Thunderstruck?

BB: Thunderstruck is focused on advancing its assets for the next several months, as we’re in the middle of the May-to-November exploration season. We also continue to entertain joint venture partners.

INN: Are you planning to visit Fiji this year?

BB: I’ll be heading to Fiji in mid-August to oversee the drill program and will stay for several weeks. I also plan to visit other exploration companies on the island to discuss potential synergies, as well as government officials and landowners to continue strengthening our relationships with them.

This interview is sponsored by Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV:AWE,OTC:THURF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Thunderstruck Resources Ltd., in order to help investors learn more about the company. Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.