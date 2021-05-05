SoLVBL Solutions CEO Raymond Pomroy: How Our SaaS Detects Fraud in the Digital World

“With some very clever cryptography, we invented Q by SoLVBL that seals up your information and makes sure that the data you’re using is what it is meant to be,” Pomroy said.









The global fraud detection and prevention market is expected to grow from US$19.5 billion in 2018 to US$63.5 billion by 2023, and SoLVBL Solutions (CSE:SOLV) is set to benefit from this growth though the company’s proprietary software, which is designed to digitally “stamp” or “seal” data through encryption.

In the interview above, SolVBL CEO Raymond Pomroy highlights the company’s innovative cybersecurity solution, which secures data that cannot be forged or altered without detection.

“With some very clever cryptography, we invented Q by SoLVBL that seals up your information and makes sure that the data you’re using is what it is meant to be,” Pomroy said.

“We are not claiming that we can keep bad guys out, but we can detect if they have been malicious. We offer complete confidentiality and complete control of your immutable data through our software as a service, which can process 100 to 150,000 transactions.”

Q by SoLVBL™ allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The company is currently pursuing a chain of custody for digital evidence, including NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical internet of things infrastructures.

SoLVBL Solutions recently applied for a second US patent for adaption and optimization of a well-known algorithm to reduce latency in data stream applications.

Watch the full interview with SoLVBL Solutions CEO Raymond Pomroy above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by SoLVBL Solutions (CSE:SOLV). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by SoLVBL Solutions in order to help investors learn more about the company. SoLVBL Solutions is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with SoLVBL Solutions and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.