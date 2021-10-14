Sirona Biochem CEO Howard Verrico said the company is charged up to succeed in both the cosmetic and therapeutic spaces.









Sirona Biochem (TSXV:SBM) has revealed positive results from a clinical study on its active ingredient TFC-1067. Sirona Biochem CEO Howard Verrico said the company is charged up to succeed in both the cosmetic and therapeutic spaces.

“We apply our technology to improve the efficiency of molecules, fuse their efficacy from reduced toxicity, and just make a better compound. So there are opportunities to come up in multiple fields leading us into the cosmetic space and also into the therapeutic space. The cosmetic space is a much shorter path to commercialization, while therapeutics is a more traditional, but very rewarding path. So we take advantage of both opportunities,” said Dr. Verrico.

TFC-1067 is a synthetic active and a part of the arbutin family. Sirona’s proprietary platform technology advances this ingredient to correct dark spots and other medical conditions such as hyperpigmentation, melasma, vitiligo and rosacea.

“We’ve come up with a molecule which we believe is an industry leader because it is both safe and effective. It’s an enormous breakthrough so we’re bringing an opportunity for people who have dark spots or uneven skin tone to safely treat those and do so effectively.”

In March 2021, Sirona Biochem launched its first commercial product containing TFC-1067, which debuted as the active ingredient in New Rodan + Fields’ REVERSE Targeted Dark Spot Corrector.

“We conducted further analysis with one of the top large pharmaceutical companies in the world. And we had a very successful clinical trial and we’re entering a phase to process a licensing deal. Our goal is to develop a global licensing with this partner and bring this compound to global success.”

Watch the full interview of Sirona Biochem CEO Dr. Howard Verrico above.

