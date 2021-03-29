Silver Viper Minerals CEO: El Rubi Structure Has One of the Best Single Assays in Precious Metals

The company recently released the highest-grade assay to date on the project, with mineralization reaching over 10,000 g/t silver and 700 g/t gold.









Silver Viper Minerals (TSXV:VIPR,OTCQB:VIPRF) CEO Steve Cope sat down to discuss new updates on the highly prospective El Rubi zone at its flagship La Virginia gold-silver project in Sonora, Mexico.

Highlights from a recent exploration campaign revealed the discovery of an additional lode that sits approximately 100 meters to the west of the main El Rubi structure.

“What the zone has started to show is the potential for open-pit heap leach mining at El Rubi to go along with the high grade main El Rubi structure,” Cope explained.

“That is one of the best assays I’ve ever seen in precious metals around the world as a singular assay,” Cope said.

Another update Cope shared was that Silver Viper has recently started to expand the project’s Western zone.

“We’re expanding the zone and just showing the potential of what El Rubi and the rest of the project can do, so I think this is going to be a big year for M&A in our sector, especially on the silver side,” Cope commented.

This world-class assay and lode discovery advantageously positions Silver Viper as a very serious contender in the junior silver and gold mining space. As many big mining companies continue to look for prospective projects to invest in or join in joint ventures, Cope believes Silver Viper presents interested onlookers with a very attractive opportunity.

Watch the video above for the full interview with Silver Viper Minerals CEO Steve Cope.

