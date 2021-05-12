Searchlight Chairman Alfred Stewart: Re-emerging with 4 Strong Projects in Saskatchewan

“We believe the exploration is significantly underdone in Saskatchewan, but we see tremendous potential for gold, copper and battery metals. Having rare earth in Saskatchewan is, I think, a leg up for us,” said Searchlight Resources Chairman Alfred Stewart.









Searchlight Resources (TSXV:SCLT,OTC Pink:CNYCF) Chairman Alfred Stewart is happy to share why the company is excited and looking forward to 2021 after three years of dormancy in the mining industry.

Firstly, the company recently announced the completion of a drill program at the Henning-Maloney gold target within the Bootleg Lake gold project, located near the town of Creighton, Saskatchewan, 5 kilometers from Flin Flon. Stewart said, “We’ve basically discovered a brand-new gold zone close to a historic gold mine. So we’re very excited, we see a lot more potential around Henning-Maloney.”



He shared further, “Saskatchewan is really well known for uranium, but possibly less well known for gold and other elements that we’re exploring for. So we’re basically taking advantage of opportunities that other people have not recognized.”

Besides completing a drill program at Henning-Maloney gold target, Searchlight Resources is exploring the Kulyk Lake rare earth project, which is about 60 kilometers south of the Key Lake uranium mine. In April 2021, the company announced additional claims on the project, increasing the Kulyk Lake claim block by 36.4 square kilometers, to 61.1 square kilometers.

Stewart commented, “We believe the exploration is significantly underdone in Saskatchewan, but we see tremendous potential for gold, copper and battery metals. Having rare earth in Saskatchewan is, I think, a leg up for us.”

Watch the full interview with Searchlight Resources (TSXV:SCLT,OTC Pink:CNYCF) Chairman Alfred Stewart above.

This interview is sponsored by Searchlight Resources (TSXV:SCLT,OTC Pink:CNYCF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Searchlight Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Searchlight Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Searchlight Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.