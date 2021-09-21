“There isn’t a company in our direct perimeter that trades at a valuation like us, at 10 million valuations with a few 100 million pounds of copper equivalent,” shared Rockridge Resources CEO Jonathan Wiesblatt.









Rockridge Resources (TSXV:ROCK) CEO Jonathan Wiesblatt shares how the company is advancing its Knife Lake Copper project after commencing a field program through a helicopter-borne electromagnetic (EM) and horizontal magnetic gradiometer geophysical survey.

The Knife Lake deposit is a remobilized portion of a presumably larger primary VMS deposit, with an inaugural NI 43-101 resource estimate, released in 2019, with 3.8 MT @ 1.02 percent copper equivalent of indicated resources and 7.9 MT @ 0.67 percent copper equivalent of inferred resources.

“We are very excited about the prospects for exploration upside. We hope we can identify 234 more satellite deposits, which we believe that we can do over time. The plan is to grow by exploration, build out the project, add pounds in the grounds, do it responsibly with shareholder value, and advance the project as best we can,” said Rockridge Resources CEO Jonathan Wiesblatt.

Rockridge Resources has identified 11 targets in and around and the company looks forward to yielding some new discoveries more than its maiden resource above 200 million pounds on a copper equivalent basis.

“There isn’t a company in our direct perimeter that trades at a valuation like us, at 10 million valuations with a few 100 million pounds of copper equivalent. It is a very, very exciting gold exploration property in Ontario,” shared Rockridge Resources CEO Jonathan Wiesblatt.



