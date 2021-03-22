Ready Set Gold: On the Hunt for Resource Expansion

“This is the first time in about 10 years that Northshore has actually been 100 percent controlled by one company that will give its full attention to the project,” Ready Set Gold CEO and Director Christian Scovenna said.









After completing the Phase 1 drilling program at its flagship 100 percent owned Northshore Gold project, Ready Set Gold (CSE:RDY) CEO and Director Christian Scovenna and Vice President for Exploration Brad Lazich affirm the potential of the high-grade gold Hemlo-Schreiber greenstone belt.

According to Scovenna, this is the first time in about 10 years that Northshore has actually been 100 percent controlled by one company that will give its full attention to the project. The positive results of the initial phase will allow them to analyze the potential of the Northshore gold project so they can advance it in the next 16 to 18 months.

Using the Phase 1 drill program, Ready Set Gold is devoted to developing an updated geological model of Northshore’s Afric Zone to help them better understand how to grow the deposit on strike and at depth, which remains open in all directions.

“This initial program is going to give us a better understanding of the geological and structural controls,” Lazich added. “It’s a unique opportunity to look at a historical deposit that maybe wasn’t fully understood or explored before.”

Watch the full interview with Ready Set Gold (CSE:RDY) CEO and Director Christian Scovenna and Vice President for Exploration Brad Lazich above.

