Nova Royalty CEO: Rapidly Moving Global Shift to Green Energy Focused Mining is “Not a Temporary Trend”

Nova Royalty (TSXV:NOVR) CEO Alex Tsukernik shared how Nova Royalty’s first-mover advantage and robust copper and nickel royalty portfolio has strategically positioned the company to leverage the rapidly changing energy climate.

“This is not a temporary trend. I think we are standing at the dawn of this entire thing,” Tsukernik said. “It’s probably going to be the most significant macroeconomic change that we’re going to see in our lifetimes.”

Innovative companies like Nova Royalty see the momentum behind the transition for decarbonization into green power and have made the leap into investing in some of the world’s best copper and nickel mining projects.

As copper and nickel are key metals in electric vehicles and green energy, investing in these companies not only means investing in more sustainable resources but also a new world, which is rapidly adopting greener futures.

“When you look at the projects we’ve bought, these are all large company projects, because they are the ones who have the capability, wherewithal and motivation,” he explained. “And we will be benefiting from all that work as royalty holders. So I think it’s as exciting and as conservative a way to invest as you can find.”

Nova Royalty’s impressive asset portfolio contains some of the most prolific and large-scale copper and nickel projects in the world’s most resource-rich and mining-friendly jurisdictions. Some key projects include:

Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project, Salta Province, Argentina

NuevaUnion copper-gold project, Chile

Dumont nickel-cobalt project, Quebec, Canada

Janice Lake copper-silver project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Twin Metals copper-nickel-platinum group metals project, Minnesota, USA

The company recently picked up a royalty on the highly prospective Vizcachitas copper-molybdenum project in Central Chile’s Rio Rocin Valley, another high-quality royalty in its portfolio.

Watch the video above for the full interview with Nova Royalty CEO Alex Tsukernik.

This interview is sponsored by Nova Royalty (TSXV:NOVR). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nova Royalty in order to help investors learn more about the company. Nova Royalty is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nova Royalty and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.