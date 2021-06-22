Medallion Resources CEO: Balancing EV Supply Chains with Sustainable REE Generation Model

“The Medallion business model uses by-product monazite where we don’t need to open a mine and go through a lengthy permitting process. That puts us in a great position where we can move a lot more quickly as customers are crying out for metals,” Medallion Resources CEO Mark Saxon explained.









Medallion Resources (TSXV:MDL,OTCQX:MLLOF,FWB:MRDN) is setting the pace in the rare earth magnet market as clean energy and electromobility demand accelerates. President and CEO Mark Saxon explains in this interview the low-capital, near-term and sustainable Medallion Monazite Process to generate rare earth elements (REEs).

“The Medallion business model uses by-product monazite where we don’t need to open a mine and go through a lengthy permitting process. That puts us in a great position where we can move a lot more quickly as customers are crying out for metals. And we’ll be more so in the next five to 10 years,” Saxon explained.

The mineral sand monazite undergoes an extraction process to produce neodymium and praseodymium, the key inputs to magnets needed in clean energy applications like generators of electric and hybrid vehicles. Medallion has already completed a suite of diagnostic test work at the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization in Sydney to extract these REEs.

This CEO Interview is brought to you by: Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSXV:MDL, OTCQX:MLLOF, Frankfurt:MRDN) is pursuing near-term magnet metal production by exploiting by-product monazite. Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSXV:MDL, OTCQX:MLLOF, Frankfurt:MRDN) is pursuing near-term magnet metal production by exploiting by-product monazite. Send me an Investor Kit

“We’re using a system called chromatography because we need to demonstrate that we’re producing REEs in the most sustainable way. And that’s critically important to all mining industries as we move forward. Medallion has made a lot of progress in its business model that’s very low-capital intensive, near term and very sustainable,” said Saxon.

Medallion Resources announced the successful separation and purification of neodymium and praseodymium, which highlights the value-add opportunity created by the recent exclusive licensing of the Ligand Assisted Displacement Chromatography method and underlying patents from Purdue University.

Watch the full interview with Medallion Resources President and CEO Mark Saxon above.

Request an Investor Kit: Medallion Resources Ltd.

This interview is sponsored by Medallion Resources (TSXV:MDL,OTCQX:MLLOF,FWB:MRDN). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Medallion Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Medallion Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Medallion Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.