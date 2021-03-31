MacDonald Mines Exploration CEO: Developing Historic Gold and Battery Metals Project with District-scale Mineralization Potential

“At Jovan, what we’re hitting is very promising. We don’t have any assay results yet, but we’re really excited by what we see visually,” MacDonald Mines Exploration President and CEO Mia Boiridy said.









MacDonald Mines Exploration (TSXV:BMK) President and CEO Mia Boiridy sat down to discuss its 18,340 hectares SPJ gold project in Sudbury, Ontario.

In 2019 and 2020, the company’s main focus included extensive development of Scadding with 83 holes and 13,575 meters of drilling completed. This program revealed that mineralization extended beyond the deposit’s historical pits, which presents remarkable gold discovery potential. At one of the deposit’s intersections, the company saw grades of 59 g/t gold over 19 meters.

Recent work on the project’s highly prospective Jovan property revealed unique large anomalies, which the company is currently targeting.

“At Jovan, what we’re hitting is very promising. We’re seeing a lot of sulfide mineralization, which is typically what carries gold at Scadding,” Boiridy noted. “We don’t have any assay results yet, but we’re really excited by what we see visually.”

In addition to gold, the Jovan property has polymetallic showings of nickel, cobalt and silver. Jovan’s positioning only 9 kilometers (5 miles) from Scadding presents MacDonald Mines with real district-scale mineralization, which is a thrilling prospect.

2021 plans include ongoing drilling at Scadding as well as other targets away from Scadding to get a better picture of what the large SPJ Project has to offer.

Watch the video above for the full interview with MacDonald Mines Exploration President and CEO Mia Boiridy.

