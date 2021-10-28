Libero Copper & Gold CEO Ian Harris gives an update on the company’s projects and how it is working to get ahead of the pack.









Libero Copper & Gold (TSXV:LBC) has started exploration activities on its Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum project in Central Colombia, where the last exploration and drilling activities were conducted in 2012. Libero Copper & Gold CEO Ian Harris gave an update on the company’s projects and how it is working to get ahead of the pack.

“Boots are on the ground so we can execute more efficiently. We’re going to be doing metallurgical test work and the geotech work that supports engineering. We’re already doing the work required to maintain a sustainable social license, and we’re very excited that we’re going to be way ahead of the pack,” said Harris.

Libero Copper & Gold acquired the Mocoa project in 2018, and mineral resources at the project are estimated at 636 million tonnes at 0.33 percent copper and 0.04 percent molybdenum for 4.6 billion pounds of copper and 510.5 million pounds of molybdenum.

Last month, the company provided an update on its 100 percent owned Big Red project in BC’s Golden Triangle. Results from a 5,000 meter exploration diamond drill program, which commenced in July, show the first core drill hole is mineralized from surface to the end of the hole at 510 meters. The company also identified four new zones of copper ± gold mineralization.

“We are continuously working on multiple projects and creating value for our shareholders. There are very few companies within the copper space that might have one asset, and we’re sitting on three significant assets and offering multiples of value from where we’re sitting today,” said Harris.

He shared further, “Even if we didn’t have the whole sustainable energy component layered on top, we keep our heads to the ground and make sure we advance our projects as quickly as possible and be ready.”

Watch the full interview of Libero Copper & Gold CEO Ian Harris above.

