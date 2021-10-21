“Iconic has been working for years on this project and it’s been a bit of a long road, but we’re thrilled that we’ve finally gotten to the point where we put together an economic evaluation of the property,” shared Iconic Minerals CEO Richard Kern.









Iconic Minerals (TSXV:ICM,OTC Pink:BVTEF,FWB:YQGB) released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) report for the Bonnie Claire project, located 48 kilometers north of Beatty, Nevada. Iconic Minerals CEO Richard Kern is thrilled to share the economic evaluation of the property.

“Iconic has been working for years on this project and it’s been a bit of a long road, but we’re thrilled that we’ve finally gotten to the point where we put together an economic evaluation of the property. Number one, it is the largest lithium resource in North America as far as we can tell. And number two, it has hardly been scratched,” said Kern.

He added that according to the PEA, the company has over 100 years worth of mining. Next steps will include more drilling, fine tuning of the metallurgy and getting a resource that is put into the mine-level category.

“We will keep moving forward towards production. I will say we are beginning to be contacted by those that use a lot of lithium. There’s a lot more interest and that is going to accelerate quickly.”

Watch the full interview of Iconic Minerals CEO Richard Kern above.

