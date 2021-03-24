Granada Gold Mine CEO: High-grade Gold Resource Ready to be Taken Over in Next 24 Months

“We’re shovel ready. We have all our permits, which took us a couple of years and C$6 million in studies, and we did have three majors on our property a year ago,” Granada Gold Mine CEO Frank Basa said.









Granada Gold Mine (TSXV:GGM,OTC Pink:GBBFF,FWB:B6D) CEO Frank Basa says they’re ready to be taken over in the next 24 months after they hit 107.8 g/t gold over 4 meters including multiple high-grade veins at depth from its ongoing drill program at Granada.

“We’re shovel ready,” Basa said. “We have all our permits, which took us a couple of years and C$6 million in studies, and we did have three majors on our property a year ago.”

The company takes pride in its strong track record of exploration, a good workforce and good drill results. While it prepares the project for production, it is also working on plans for expanding the existing gold resource by exploring additional target areas.

Request an Investor Kit: Granada Gold Mine

When asked if it is time for investors to put their money into the company, Basa said:

“We are known for producing results. The last time we took the stock from a halted company, then 18 months later it had a C$121 million market cap and was trading at 90 cents. Hopefully, we repeat that. We have a strong track record and we’ve been fairly good.”

The Granada gold project is located 7 kilometers south of the mining-friendly community of Rouyn-Noranda in Quebec, Canada. The property sits in the heart of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, which has produced 160 million ounces of gold since the start of the 20th century.

Watch the full interview with Granada Gold Mine CEO Frank Basa above.

This interview is sponsored by Granada Gold Mine (TSXV:GGM,OTC Pink:GBBFF,FWB:B6D). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Granada Gold Mine in order to help investors learn more about the company. Granada Gold Mine is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Granada Gold Mine and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.