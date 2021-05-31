Golden Independence Mining CEO: Advancing a Near-term Asset in Nevada

“You’ve got a company advancing a near-term asset in a great jurisdiction. We know there’s a real, honest to goodness ore deposit here, and we think that ultimately we could generate significant production,” said Golden Independence Mining CEO Christos Doulis.









Golden Independence Mining (CSE:IGLD,OTCQB:GIDMF,FWB:6NN) CEO Christos Doulis talks in this interview about the progress of the company’s flagship Independence project, which hosts an impressive global historic resource estimate of 1,072,600 ounces of gold.

“Nevada is a gold powerhouse, and Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture between Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) and Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:ABX) that’s producing 2.5 million ounces of gold in 2020. So our entire project is actually contained within the permanent operations of that mine, which is an advantage to us,” Doulis said.

Golden Independence recently announced a measured and indicated total resource of 537,300 ounces of gold and 8.1 million ounces of silver, plus an inferred total resource of 147,300 ounces of gold and 1.2 million ounces of silver at the Independence project, located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines’ Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

“There are a lot of companies out there with $25 million market caps that don’t have proof of ore deposit. But until you actually can define a resource, you really don’t have anything. You’ve got a company advancing a near-term asset in a great jurisdiction. We know there’s a real, honest to goodness ore deposit here, and we think that ultimately we could generate significant production.”

Watch the full interview with Golden Independence Mining (CSE:IGLD,OTCQB:GIDMF,FWB:6NN) CEO Christos Doulis above.

