Getchell Gold President Mike Sieb: Expanding Historic High-grade Gold Resource in Nevada

Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH,OTCQB:GGLDF) released the initial drill results of its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, and Getchell Gold President Mike Sieb is thrilled to share their expansion plans and the next phase of the drill program that makes them a good vehicle for investment.

“We’re working towards a very aggressive field program in 2021,” Sieb said. “We’re taking the project to the next step after proving that the mineralization is continuous, thick and broad from the surface. The next phase is to step out from our 2020 success.”

The company maps out its plans on how to expand this high-grade gold resource and secure its position as one of the most aggressive and active companies in Nevada.

Request an Investor Kit: Getchell Gold

“Our long-term plans are quite simple,” Sieb said. “The initial step is to prove up the geological model, the continuity of the mineralization and then eventually signify the potential economics of the project.”

With the gold price being quite nicely reflected in the strength of the market and backed by a good funding stream, Sieb is optimistic that Getchell Gold will not be slowed down by any stretch of the imagination.

Watch the full interview with Getchell Gold President Mike Sieb above.

This interview is sponsored by Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH,OTCQB:GGLDF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Getchell Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Getchell Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Getchell Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.