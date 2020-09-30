FenixOro Gold CEO John Carlesso: Drills Turning at Abriaqui

Having now received a drill permit, preparations are underway to start Phase 1 of FenixOro Gold’s drilling program.









FenixOro Gold (CSE:FENX,OTCQB:FDVXF) CEO and Director John Carlesso shared his thoughts on opportunities surrounding Colombia as a mining jurisdiction, as well as recent developments and milestones on the Abriaqui gold project located northwest of the city of Medellin in the Antioquia province of Colombia.

In the interview, FenixOro Gold CEO John Carlesso stresses the importance of a good environmental plan when it comes to operating in Colombia. “We want to be good neighbors, good partners with and within our local community. We’re operating within an area that has had legal mining on a small scale for generations,” he said. Carlesso further explains that it was FenixOro Gold’s local partners, who are also legal small scale miners, that “led to the discovery of some of the key mineralization in our project. So it’s important to include them in the conversation. We understand what’s important to them.”

Carlesso is optimistic about Colombia. “Twelve plus years going there, I’ve never felt the risk in the city or in the country anywhere. These are historical issues that are not current day issues. … It means that much of the country’s prolific mineral areas have not been explored. There will be a lot of major exploration discoveries in the years and even decades to come. It is an inexpensive place to operate today, security is great.” Those weren’t the only benefits he shared for working in Colombia.

The Abriaqui project is found in the Upper Miocene belt of Colombia, which is home to around 80 million ounces of new gold discoveries made since 2007. According to Carlesso, the project exhibits geological similarities with Continental Gold’s Buritica mine, which is located only 15 kilometers to the west. The Buritica gold mine hosts measured and indicated mineral reserves of 5.58 million gold equivalent ounces in addition to 6.24 million gold equivalent ounces in the inferred category.

Despite the worldwide lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID-19, Carlesso said the company has been fortunate that there have been no huge delays in their timeline. In fact, they are now in receipt of a drill permit, and preparations are underway to start Phase 1 of their drilling program.

Back in June, FenixOro Gold reported, “The principal target developed at Abriaqui is a series of over 80 known, closely spaced, ‘Buritica style’ high grade gold veins, many of which have assayed greater than 20 g/t gold and as high as 146 g/t gold.” In the same press release, FenixOro Gold Vice President of Exploration Stuart Moller expressed that this discovery is “potentially very important.” It is worth it to note that Moller originally discovered the Buritica gold mine for Continental Gold.

Watch the full interview with FenixOro Gold CEO John Carlesso above.

*Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by FenixOro Gold (CSE:FENX,OTC:FDVXF,FWB:8FD.F). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by FenixOro Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. FenixOro Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with FenixOro Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.