Copper Fox Metals CEO: Presenting Exciting Opportunities Through Advanced-staged Copper Asset

Copper Fox Metals (TSXV:CUU) CEO Elmer Stewart sat down to discuss updates on the company’s flagship Schaft Creek copper project in British Columbia, Canada.

Copper Fox intends to release its resource estimate on this advanced-stage project in early 2021. A Preliminary Economic Assessment will follow, which includes a significant amount of data from the 2013 feasibility study.

After years of fieldwork, laboratory testing and studies, the company is excited to reveal the significant advancements of Schaft Creek to the investing public and shareholders.

“In 2019 and 2020, we’ve identified some value drivers, and those will be the ones that will be the focus of the 2021 program going forward,” Stewart said.

Having a joint venture with mining giant Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) allows the company to take advantage of Schaft Creek’s copper discovery potential while minimizing risks for the company as the non-operator within this partnership.

When discussing investment opportunities, Stewart expertly outlined what made Copper Fox a prime copper exploration project generator company worth looking into.

“We have a lot of resources on the books in two advanced-stage projects, and each of these projects have the potential to substantially increase their resource base through exploration,” Stewart said.

Watch the full interview with Copper Fox Metals CEO Elmer Stewart above.

This interview is sponsored by Copper Fox Metals (TSXV:CUU). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Copper Fox Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Copper Fox Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Copper Fox Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.