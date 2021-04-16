Canada Silver Cobalt Works: Strategic Metals for EVs Fueling the Green Economy

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Chairman and CEO Frank Basa and President and Vice President for Exploration Matt Halliday highlight the company’s acquisition of 39,200 hectares of EV Properties in Ontario and Quebec fuelling the economy and positioning Canada Silver Cobalt Works as “the new oil.”









Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW,OTCQB:CCWOF,FWB:4T9B) Chairman and CEO Frank Basa, along with the company’s President and Vice President for Exploration Matt Halliday highlight the company’s acquisition of 39,200 hectares of EV Properties in Ontario and Quebec fuelling the economy and positioning Canada Silver Cobalt Works as “the new oil.”

Basa says, “We have all the key base metals and of course, silver, which is a plus. I’m pleased that the world’s going in that direction and we are going to be the new oil and it’s not going to stop.”

The price of some electric vehicle metals such as nickel, copper, and cobalt,have been dormant for some time, and are already moving up over 30 percent in 2021 while governments are increasingly involved in providing support for companies initiating the green economy.

“We initiated the studies and we signed a contract for the environmental studies. We also acquired a facility called screen testing labs that can accommodate about 1.6 million ounces of silver,” said Basa.

Halliday added, ”We completed a pretty good program for geophysics and the results were encouraging. We’re going to continue drilling since we’ve been very successful in implementing wedge drilling. We’re going to wedge this high-grade intercept and define a new panel.”

Watch the full interview with Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. Chairman and CEO Frank Basa with the company’s President and Vice President for Exploration Matt Halliday above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW,OTCQB:CCWOF,FWB:4T9B). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Canada Silver Cobalt Works in order to help investors learn more about the company. Canada Silver Cobalt Works is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Canada Silver Cobalt Works and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.