BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC) will introduce a unique grade of cannabis to the market by 2022. BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel revealed how the company’s proprietary technology provides the leading edge aside from quality, sustainability, consistency and cleanliness in cannabis farming.

“What’s really unique is we reach the perpetual flowering of our cannabis in just 21 days. That means we’re skipping the seedling stage and the vegetating stage. Our technology enables 14 to 15 cycles per year,” Sobel said.

BioFarming allows the production of cannabinoids without growing the cannabis plant itself, and is critical in producing cannabis at an industrial scale. It also helps formulate a highly active ingredient that focuses on the cardiovascular health space and provides consumers with increased physical energy and mental alertness.

“With this unique technology, we’re bringing into the market by the end of the first half of 2022 a grade of cannabis the market has never seen before.”

“We’re changing the world by bringing essential active ingredients from plants in order to promote health and wellness amongst our consumers and doing what’s right for the environment. We’re ensuring we’re leaving the world a better place for our children and our grandchildren,” added Sobel.

Watch the full interview of BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel above.

This interview is sponsored by BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by BioHarvest Sciences in order to help investors learn more about the company. BioHarvest Sciences is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with BioHarvest Sciences and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.