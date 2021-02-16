BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel: Driving Human Utility Value Through Superfoods and Cannabis

“Our number one focus every day has to be around driving human utility value, how we make the world better every single day for the consumers through the use of our products.”









After successfully becoming the first company to develop proprietary knowledge to control the production of cannabis cells in liquid media, BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC) CEO Ilan Sobel shares his thoughts on how the company is embarking on a journey to take a space in the cannabis market while making a fundamental difference to the overall health and wellness of the populations of the world.

BioHarvest’s ground-breaking milestone leverages its patented BioFarming technology, independent of any specific cannabis strain genetics. This optimization of the trichome’s growth is a key condition and major enabler for the consistent, cost-efficient and sustainable production of plant-cell-based cannabis and cannabinoids.

The company takes pride in its breakthrough biotech technology, which allows it to deliver on the health and wellness needs of consumers and acquire that strong market momentum in 2021.

For more from Ilan Sobel, watch the full interview above.

