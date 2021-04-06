Benton Resources CEO Stephen Stares: Exploring to Find a World-class Copper Deposit

“We’re excited to get the core cut and get into the lab. We’re optimistic that we’re still on the path to finding the source of these high-grade materials,” said Benton Resources CEO Stephen Stares.









Benton Resources (TSXV:BEX) is unstoppable in finding a world-class copper deposit and its President and CEO Stephen Stares is equally propelled to share some of the exciting developments underway.

“We just recently started our second phase drill program on Far Lake and we’ve identified two large structures that have not previously been known,” Stares said. “We’re excited to get the core cut and get into the lab. We’re optimistic that we’re still on the path to finding the source of these high-grade materials.”

Benton Resources is a well-funded Canada-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in gold, silver, nickel, copper and platinum. The company currently holds 24.6 million shares at Clean Air Metals, which has two drill rigs operating on the Thunder Bay North and Escape Lake copper-nickel-PGMs project.

Stares refers to Benton Resources’ partnership with Clean Air Metals as “an exciting project with probably the highest-grade platinum and palladium deposit in North America.”

Watch the full interview with Benton Resources President and CEO Stephen Stares above.

