“The opportunity to build and operate a mine is there for us. Unkur is ideally situated to get those copper and precious metals like silver down to far eastern, Chinese and other end-user markets,“ said Azarga Metals CEO Gordon Tainton.









Azarga Metals CEO Gordon Tainton spoke about Azarga Metals’ (TSXV:AZR) positive findings in an updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the development of its wholly owned Unkur copper-silver project in the Zabaikalsky administrative region of Eastern Russia.

The Unkur copper-silver project is strategically located near one of Russia’s Trans Siberian railways. The area is also home to the world’s third largest-known copper resource, the largest titanium deposit and the world’s largest recorded vanadium deposit.

“The key outcomes propose an average annual production of 11,700 tonnes per annum of copper and 2.9 million ounces per annum of silver, both in concentrate with a mine life of over 14 years. Also we have a four year open-pit mining opportunity at 2.75 million tonnes per annum followed by 10 years of underground mining that is 2 million tonnes per annum,” said Tainton.

This CEO Interview is brought to you by: Azarga Metals (TSXV:AZR) a mineral exploration and development company focused on its 100 percent owned Unkur copper-silver project in the Zabaikalsky province in eastern Russia.Send me an Investor Kit

The base PEA case is considered an alternative open-pit-only case to mine and process the oxide material only for four years with a post-tax net present value (NPV) of US$95.1 million and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 46.3 percent (at consensus prices), and a NPV of US$162.2 million and an IRR of 70.1 percent (at May 2021 spot prices).

“The opportunity to build and operate a mine is there for us. We’ve got a large, fairly unexplored license, which has very good mineralization. We are literally 30 kilometers from the world’s third largest-known copper deposit. Unkur is ideally situated to get those copper products and precious metals like silver down to far eastern, Chinese and other end-user markets,” added Tainton.

Watch the full interview of Azarga Metals CEO Gordon Tainton above.

Request an Investor Kit: Azarga Metals

This interview is sponsored by Azarga Metals (TSXV:AZR). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Azarga Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Azarga Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Azarga Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.