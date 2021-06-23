Ayurcann CEO Igal Sudman shares the company’s excitement about bringing unique terpene-enriched medicinal cannabis to the Canadian marketplace.









Ayurcann (CSE:AYUR) entered into a joint venture with Bazelet Group, Israel’s largest privately held medical cannabis company. Ayurcann CEO Igal Sudman shared the company’s excitement about bringing unique terpene-enriched medicinal cannabis to the Canadian marketplace.

“Canada is a very closed-loop country, and the opportunity to bring a variety of different enhancement and technologically advanced products is very important to us. The relationship that we formed with Bazelet is going to enhance our offerings into the Canadian marketplace,” Sudman said.

Bazelet has launched multiple lines of terpene-enriched cannabis oils; each one is specifically designed for various indications, symptoms and personal needs. The company’s terpene-enriched products are optimized for women’s health, for elderly population needs, for specific types of pains (muscle, joint, neuropathic) and for improved night sleep.

According to Sudman, there are a lot of larger companies that have tried to do this, but none have been able to successfully bring innovation into the market. Ayurcann is rapidly forging partnerships with several companies worldwide, including Cannmart, Patient Choice and Kindred Partners.

“We’re growing the business, customer base, relationships and partnerships worldwide. We’re bringing the latest technology into Canada, and enhancing not only our company, but the investors’ value moving forward,” added Sudman.

Watch the full interview with Ayurcann CEO Igal Sudman above.

This interview is sponsored by Ayurcann (CSE:AYUR). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Ayurcann in order to help investors learn more about the company. Ayurcann is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Ayurcann and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.