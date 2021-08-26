“We’ll treat people with proprietary therapy, proprietary compounds, and well trained staff in a specifically designed clinical environment,” Awakn Life Sciences CEO Anthony Tennyson said.









Awakn Life Sciences CEO Anthony Tennyson believes the company is at the cutting edge of taking a revolutionary approach to treating one of the single biggest unmet medical needs of our time.

Awakn Life Sciences (NEO:AWAKN,OTCQB: AWKNF) is currently developing compounds and therapies delivered by trained therapists at their wholly-owned clinical environments to treat both substance and behavior addiction.

“That is exactly what we’re doing in London and what we’ll be doing in Bristol and Manchester as we open up our first three of 20 clinics in the UK this year. We’ll treat people with proprietary therapy, proprietary compounds, and well trained staff in a specifically designed clinical environment,” Tennyson said.

The company recently announced a 10-year lease to open Awakn Clinics London while initiating the first-ever study investigating ketamine in gambling addiction.

Tennyson also added that they’re taking a radical approach to develop a psychedelics package to better treat addiction.

“Psychedelic assisted psychotherapy is different, it is revolutionary. You’ll need the compound, the therapy, the therapist, and the clinical environment, all of which are specifically designed to improve the probability of success to come up with the next generation of better treatments.”

Watch the full interview of Awakn Life Sciences CEO Anthony Tennyson above.

Request an Investor Kit: Awakn Life Science Corp

This interview is sponsored by Awakn Life Sciences (NEO:AWAKN,OTCQB: AWKNF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Awakn Life Sciences in order to help investors learn more about the company. Awakn Life Sciences is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Awakn Life Sciences and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.