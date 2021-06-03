Asia Green Biotechnology Director Dr. Igor Kovalchuk joined INN to explain why the company is expanding in Asia to offer a diverse range of hemp strains and hemp-derived products.









Asia Green Biotechnology (CSE:ASIA) recently entered into an agreement with Prek Leap National Institute of Agriculture (“Prek Leap”) in Phnom Penh that allows the evaluation and implementation of seed and plant production techniques relating to hemp and other plants with medicinal, practical or other benefits.

Asia Green Biotechnology Director Dr. Igor Kovalchuk joined the Investing News Network to explain why the company is expanding in Asia to offer a diverse range of hemp strains and hemp-derived products.

“Asia has never stopped growing hemp, basically for fiber production. But they don’t have the source of good seeds and good genetics, and that’s where our company comes in. The Asian market can grow more than one crop, and we have places in Cambodia and Thailand that we aim to grow and harvest three crops a year,” Kovalchuk said.

Asia Green Biotechnology’s partner and licensor, InPlanta Biotechnology, has been granted its first full registration of a unique and proprietary hemp variety on Health Canada’s list of approved cultivars. The cultivar will be called Bountiful, a leading hemp-based source of CBD oil with an average recovery rate of CBD in the range of 5 percent.

“Our varieties provide at least 5 percent of CBD recovery rate, and that would make Asia Green the main supplier of good-quality seeds to the Asian market through their joint venture companies,” said Kovalchuk.

